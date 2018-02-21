EN
    16:22, 21 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakh skiers fail to reach women's team sprint final

    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Kazakh skiers failed to qualify for the finals of women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Anna Shevchenko and Valeriya Tyuleneva defended the honor of Kazakhstan in the team sprint event.

    Unfortunately, covering 7.5 km in 17:57.04 minutes, our compatriots finished 10th and gained no opportunity to compete in the finals.

    The results of the competition:

    1. Norway - 16:33.28
    2. Switzerland +6.55
    3. Slovenia +6.64
    10. Kazakhstan (Anna Shevchenko and Valeriya Tyuleneva) +1:23.8.

     

