PyeongChang 2018: Kazakhstan mogul skiers' numbers announced

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - The numbers of Kazakhstan mogul skiers at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games in South Korea have become known.

Among ladies, Yuliya Galysheva's bib is 5, and Ayaulym Amrenova will perform with number 29. In men's competitions Dmitry Reikherd will come out with number 2, and Pavel Kolmakov - with number 14.

These numbers correspond to their standings in the world rating.

Freestyle-mogul performances kick off on February 9 at 07:00 and will begin with qualification rounds. Ladies' final stage is scheduled on Sunday, February 11, men's - Monday February 12.