TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:54, 12 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Kazakhstan's Yeremin 52nd in 12.5 km Men's Pursuit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Roman Yeremin finished in 52nd place in 12.5 km Men's Pursuit race in PyeongChang, SPORTINFORM reports.  

    The 21-year-old athlete was the only representative of Kazakhstan in this race. Roman missed eight shots.

    Martin Fourcade of France won the race becoming three-time Olympic champion. The silver unexpectedly went to the 20-year-old Sebastian Samuelson from Sweden, and Germany's Benedikt Doll claimed bronze.

    Earlier today, Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya became 20th in the same discipline among women.

     

    Sport Olympic Games
