PyeongChang 2018: Kazakhstan to compete in short track, biathlon

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - On February 22, members of the Kazakh national Olympic team will fight for medals and participate in three sports, including biathlon, short track and slalom, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani biathletes Galina Vishnevskaya, Darya Klimina, Alina Raikova and Olga Poltoranina will compete in Women's 4x6km Relay at the Alpensia Biathlon Center. The event is scheduled to start at 17:15 p.m. Astana time.



Kazakh short track speed skaters - Denis Nikisha, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev and Abzal Azhgaliyev - will be back in action at the Gangneung Ice Arena to partake in Men's 500m quarterfinals and Men's 5000, Relay Final B in the evening.



Igor Zakurdaev of Kazakhstan will participate in Men's Slalom Run 1 on Thursday morning.