TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:25, 21 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: No cross-country skiing team sprint final for Kazakhstan

    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's men failed to advance to the cross-country skiing team sprint final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kazinform reports. 

    The men's team consisting of Alexey Poltoranin and Denis Volotka clocked the distance in 16:30.10, finishing 26.13 minutes behind the leaders.

    Norway and France took the lead posting the time of 16:03.97 and 16:04.45, respectively.

    American, Italian and Canadian skiers became the lucky losers.

    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
