    22:53, 08 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018: Sergey Tkachenko fails to qualify

    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Ski jumpers took part in the first qualification at the XXIII Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Sergey Tkachenko was the first Kazakh athlete to compete in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. Unfortunately, jumping on a normal hill, he finished 51st with 83.7 points in Thursday's qualifying. That result was not enough for securing a berth in the finals.

    Now, Sergey Tkachenko will participate in Large Hill competitions on February 16.

     

