PyeongChang 2018: Team Kazakhstan medal-les on Day 2

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athletes competed in biathlon, skiathlon and Men's and Ladies' short-track events at the PyeongChang Olympics in the Republic of Korea today, Kazinform reports.

Unfortunately, it was a medal-les day for Team Kazakhstan in the Olympic PyeongChang.



In Ladies' 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon, Kazakh skiers Anna Shevchenko and Yelena Kolomina finished 36th and 54th, accordingly. Another Kazakhstani Valeriya Tyuleneva didn't finish.



Short-track speed skater Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan was one step way from qualifying for the Men's 1,500m semifinals as he finished 4th. His compatriot Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev fell during the race and finished 6th. Anastassiya Krestova was 4th on Heat 5 in Ladies' short-track 500m race. She didn't qualify for the Ladies' 500m quarterfinals.



Galina Vishnevskaya of Kazakhstan finished 30th in the Women's 7.5km Sprint. It was the best result for Kazakhstani biathletes in PyeongChang today as Darya Klimina, Olga Poltoranina and Alina Raikova didn't make it into the top 50 finishing 58th, 63rd, and 71st, respectively.



Kazakhstani luger Nikita Kopyrenko took part in the Men's Singles Run 1 and Run 2 finishing 35th and 38th, accordingly.