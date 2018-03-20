EN
    20:24, 20 March 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics participants receive bonuses

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh athletes who participated in the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, commonly known as PyeongChang 2018, and won any of the 1st to 6th medal places have received a state reward from the Government, Sportinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Olympic bronze medalist in freestyle moguls Yuliya Galysheva received USD 75,000 from the Government of Kazakhstan. The payments were also made to first coach, personal coach, and lead coach of Kazakhstan's national team.

    Each participant of the male short-track team (which came in 6th) consisting of Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Denis Nikisha, and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov, received USD 5,000 from the national budget. The respective payments were effected to the team's coaches.

     

