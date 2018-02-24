PyeongChang cross-country skiing: Kazakhstan's Poltoranin finishes in 15th

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin finished in 15th place in the Men's 50km Mass Start Classic event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Despite the good predictions and being a strong performer at this distance, Kazakh athlete failed to reach even the Top-10.

The last lap was fatal for Alexey, as he fell behind the group of pursuers and continued to lose. As a result, he finished 5 minutes and 15 seconds behind the leader, Finland's Iivo Niskanen, whose result was 2 hours 8 minutes 22.1 seconds.

Alexander Bolshunov, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, took the silver 18.7 seconds behind Niskanen, and his fellow OAR athlete Andrey Larkov became the bronze medalist.