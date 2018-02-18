EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:33, 18 February 2018 | GMT +6

    PyeongChang: Kazakhstan’s cross country skiers in top 10

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In PyeongChang Olympics Kazakhstan skiers finished with the top ten men's relayon Sunday, Kazinform refers to the National Olympics Committee website.    

    "The team were in the lead after the first round due to performance of Alexey Poltoranin, but unfortunately Yevgeniy Velichko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Denis Volotka could not keep it up", according to the Committee.

    Therefore, the cross country skiing resulted for Kazakhstani team with the 8th place.

    "Like I said my shape is getting better. Six days are left till 50 km. I hope everything will be okay. Today it was not windy and did not snow, which made it easy to race. I estimated the chances of our guys and, therefore, tried to make more time for them", Alexey Poltoranin commented.

    "Of course I wish I did better job. But I did my best. I apologize to all the fans. I wish I performed better", said Yevgeniy Velichko.

    The winners in the relay are the Norwegian team. Olympic athletes from Russia are the second. The French team are on the third place. 

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!