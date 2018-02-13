PyeongChang medal standings: Kazakhstan ranks 16th

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - In the Olympic Games ongoing in PeyongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan shares the 16th place with Italy with one bronze medal, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, Yuliya Galysheva brought the first medal to Kazakhstan in freestyle moguls competitions.

In the total medal count the German team is leading - four gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals.

The Netherlands come second having three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals.

Norway has won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals and is on the third place.

Canada (two gold, four silver, one bronze medals) is the fourth. The U.S. is the fifth - two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.