PyeongChang Olympics 2018: medal tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan comes 20th in the medal tally of the Winter Olympic Games on February 15 in PyeongChang, Kazinform reports.

The five leaders are still Germany with 9 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze medals. Norway with 6 gold medals, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals is on the second place.

On the third place is the team of the Netherlands - 5 golds, 5 silvers and 2 bronze medals.

The national team of the USA holds the 4th place 5 gold medals, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

On the fifth place is the team of Canada which has 4 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 4 bronze medals.