PyeongChang Olympics is officially open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 23rd Winter Olympic Games have been officially declared open in PyeongChang today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony combined the Korean traditions, modernity and western culture. The show lasted for about one hour followed by the two-hour parade of participating teams, and standard protocol formalities. 35,000 spectators were witnessing the procession.





In Kazakhstan, the event was broadcast by Khabar, QAZAQSTAN, and QAZSPORT TV channels.

It should be noted that in the traditional parade of athletes the delegation of Kazakhstan was the 67th to march there (the participating countries march as per the list made in the Korean language, except for Greece and the host country). Short-track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev was carrying the national flag of Kazakhstan.



At the end of the procession, the teams of Korea and the DPRK were marching under one flag.

The ceremony was attended by President of Korea Moon Jae-in, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach handed the podium to Moon Jae-in, who declared the Olympics officially open.



The ceremony ended traditionally by raising the Olympic flag, playing the Olympic anthem, lighting the Olympic cauldron, as well as the oath-taking.

It was South Korean figure skating icon Kim Yu-na who was honored to light the cauldron. All this ended with a festive fireworks display.



What's interesting is that augmented reality and 5G technologies were used during the ceremony. More than 300 people participated in the preparations for the ceremony, and nearly 2,000 actors took part in the performance - the least number in the history of the Olympic Games.