TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:46, 12 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Pyongyang ready to conduct another nuclear test — South Korean defense ministry

    SEOUL, September 12. /TASS/. North Korea may conduct another underground nuclear test at Punggye-ri nuclear test time, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told a briefing on Monday.

    "South Korean and US intelligence services think that North Korea maintains readiness for conducting another nuclear test," Moon said.

    On Friday, North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test. Pyongyang said in a statement that the test "confirmed that a nuclear warhead can be installed on ballistic missiles" of the country’s armed forces. According to South Korea’s ministry of national defense, it was the most powerful missile Pyongyang ever tested. North Korea conducted four previous nuclear tests in 2006, in 2009, in 2013 and in January 2016.

    Source: TASS

