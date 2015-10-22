EN
    10:16, 22 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Q&A e-session with Astana Mayor starts today

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today an online question and answer e-conference with Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Mayor of Astana, has started today.

    According to the city administration office, the conference is themed "Explanation of President's Address to people of Kazakhstan "Nurly Zhol - The path to the future" dated November 11, 2014 and the process of its implementation." Anyone looking to ask a question is pleased to follow http://egov.kz/wps/portal/conference?lang=ru . The e-conference will run until 22 October 5 pm.

