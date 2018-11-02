Qasym-Jomart Toqayev meets Belarusian president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, who is paying an official visit to the country.

The Senate Speaker conveyed the greetings and best wishes from President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Belarusian leader, Kazinform cites the Senate's press service.

As Mr. Toqayev underlined, the strategic level of Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation is ensured owing to the trust relations between the heads of state.



The head of the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament highlighted the countries' closeness of views on the processes underway in the world politics. According to Toqayev, this makes it possible to fruitfully cooperate within the framework of the UN, OSCE, and other multilateral organizations, provide mutual support, and coordinate efforts on various international platforms. The countries have established close and productive interaction within integration associations.

The Senate Speaker pointed out the crucial mediating role of Minsk and Astana in resolving the acutest geopolitical conflicts of our days - the Ukrainian and Syrian ones. In his opinion, this stems from the sincere interest of our countries to put international relations on the course of stable development at the earliest.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting underway in Minsk. Qasym-Jomart Toqayev highlighted the speech by the Head of State of Belarus, which, according to him, was also appreciated by other forum participants.

Mr. Toqayev said that the representativeness of the participants and the scale of the issues being discussed at the event make it clear that Belarus is becoming a recognized platform for finding solutions to the world's challenging problems.

On October 31, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev took part in the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting in Minsk. The regional security architecture traditionally takes the center stage in the event. Discussions in the capital of Belarus covered issues of East-West mutual relations, regional conflicts, the economic situation in Eastern Europe, as well as energy and transnational security issues.

Heads of state and government, parliamentary speakers, heads of international organizations, high-profile community leaders, and representatives of think tanks addressed the forum. Toqayev participated in the panel sessions on the Minsk Process and the relationship between East and West.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the head of Kazakhstan's delegation met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. During the talks, the sides discussed issues on the bilateral agenda. Toqayev and Sarkissian expressed interest in expanding political, trade and economic cooperation.

The remarkable thing is that the Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, and his Belarusian counterpart, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Mikhail Myasnikovich, signed the Protocol on the Establishment of the Subcommittee on the Innovation Cooperation Development. The interaction along this avenue will open up new horizons of inter-parliamentary dialogue and have practical benefits in terms of legislative support for the implementation of joint projects and the promotion of state-of-the-art technologies.



After the signing ceremony, Toqayev emphasized: "We see our aim at encouraging governments and other organizations, including non-governmental ones, to closely collaborate in this particular field. The economy of Belarus is developing at a steady pace, and Kazakhstan is interested, on the one hand, in exploring Belarus' best practices and, on the other, in interacting in this field."