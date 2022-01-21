EN
    17:08, 21 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Qatar Airways and Air Arabia resume flights to Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Qatar Airways resumed flights en route Doha-Almaty-Doha starting from January 21.

    It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircrafts, the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.

    The Air Arabia reopened flights en route Sharjah-Almaty-Sharjah. The flights will be performed three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on А-320/А-321.

    Strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements will be strictly observed onboard.


