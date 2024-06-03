Qatar Airways boosts Doha-Amman flight frequency

Qatar Airways announced Monday that it will increase its flight frequency between Doha and Amman starting tomorrow, Tuesday, to meet the rising travel demand between the two cities, Petra reports.

According to Qatar Airways' official website, the national carrier will incrementally boost its daily flights between Doha and Amman.



The current three daily flights in each direction will increase to four, followed by an increase to five flights over the next few days. By June 25, the frequency will reach six daily flights.



Presently, Qatar Airways operates approximately 21 weekly flights from Doha to Amman. This figure is set to increase to 28 flights, then 35, and eventually peak at 42 weekly flights. The same increase will apply to flights from Amman to Doha.



Royal Jordanian will manage several Qatar Airways flights on the Doha-Amman route, particularly during peak periods when daily flights may double.



This collaboration is facilitated by a code-share agreement between Royal Jordanian and Qatar Airways, established in 2015. This partnership offers travelers from Amman via Doha numerous global travel options and enables Royal Jordanian customers to benefit from Qatar Airways' extensive network of over 150 destinations worldwide.



Both Royal Jordanian and Qatar Airways are members of the Oneworld global alliance, enhancing their cooperative efforts and service offerings.



The increase in daily flights aims to accommodate the heightened travel demand during the summer vacation period. Many members of the Jordanian community working in Qatar travel to Jordan for their annual vacations during this time.



Additionally, the summer period sees a high demand for travel as schools and universities in Qatar close, prompting many Qataris and residents to travel abroad.



The expanded flight schedule between Doha and Amman will continue throughout the summer, aligning with the end of annual vacations and the resumption of school and university sessions.



Approximately 75,000 Jordanians reside in Qatar, predominantly employed in sectors such as finance and banking, real estate, contracting, hospitality, tourism, and information technology. However, the majority work in education and health sectors.



Amman remains a key destination for Qatar Airways in the Middle East, driven by the significant Jordanian population in Qatar and the preference of many Qatari citizens to spend their summer vacations in Jordan.