    11:30, 06 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Qatar Airways to launch more flights to Kazakhstan

    Photo: Maxat Shagyrbayev, Kazinform

    Qatar Qirways plans to raise the number of regular passenger flights to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports via the Civil Aviation Committee.

    During the talks held between the Kazakh and Qatari aviation authorities on July 26-27, the sides agreed to increase the frequency of the flights. Qatar Airways is set to raise the number of regular passenger flights on Almaty-Doha route from 7 to 14 times a week (two flights a day) beginning from fall-winter period 2023-2024.

    Alongside, the company discusses a possibility of launching a flight between the two countries’ capital cities in the nearest time.

    The regular air communication between Kazakhstan and Qatar will let promote further development of the tourist, investment, business and cultural cooperation, the Civil Aviation Committee says.

