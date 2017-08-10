Qatar announces free visas for Kazakh citizens

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The State of Qatar has eased its visa policies for citizens of 80 countries, including Kazakhstan, India, Russia and China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The citizens of Kazakhstan can now stay in the Qatar peninsula, having a 30-day free visa with an option to extend it for another 30 days. Citizens of other 33 countries, including Germany, France, and Turkey, will be able to get their visas issued for 180 days upon arrival in Qatar, and within that period they will be allowed to stay in Qatar for 90 additional days.

In that way, Qatar, isolated by accusations of supporting terrorism, expects to increase the inflow of tourists.

Hassan Al Ibrahim, Chief Tourism Development Officer at Qatar Tourism Authority, said that this approach makes Qatar the most open country in the region. According to him, Doha welcomes foreign tourists who want to learn more about the country, the cultural heritage of Qatar and get acquainted with the natural treasures of the peninsular.

He added that further changes to the Qatari visa policy are under discussion.

Earlier, Qatar issued single-entry visas for tourists who could stay in the country for only one month. They cost nearly $30.