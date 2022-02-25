Qatar announces updates to its COVID-19 Travel and Return Policy

DOHA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar has announced a set of updates to its COVID-19 Travel and Return Policy. The policy updates come into effect from 28th February 2022 at 7 pm local Qatar time.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the changes come with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to fall in Qatar as a result of the successful roll out of Qatars National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, WAM reports.

The policy updates include a revision of the previous Green, Red, Exceptional Red country list classification, with the new policy featuring two categories of countries; Standard Health Measures and Red-List Health Measures.

The testing requirement before traveling to Qatar has also been changed to within 48 hours from departure time at the country of origin, while Qatar citizens and residents are not required to bring PCR test before returning to Qatar, regardless of the departure country unless they are unvaccinated/non-immune coming from any of the countries that are subject to the Red Health Measures.

The Ministry stated that Qatar's Travel and Return Policy has been a key measure in the nations COVID-19 strategy and that enforcing a strict policy for travelers entering Qatar has played a significant role in maintaining the successful COVID-19 Strategy which has enabled the country to have one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.