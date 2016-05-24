EN
    18:44, 24 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Qatar building school named after Sheikh Tamim in Astana (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A school named after Sheikh of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is being built in Astana, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Qatar Mr. Askar Shokybayev.

    In his words, the Qatar Development Fund earmarked $13 million to this end. It is worth mentioning that the memorandum on construction was signed between the fund and the Astana city administration during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Doha in October 2015.
    According to the Kazakh MFA's digest, the construction is underway.
