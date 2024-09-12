Qatar chairs 26th meeting of GCC Ministries of Justice Undersecretaries Committee

The 26th meeting of the Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Justice, began in Doha on Thursday, QNA reports.

Represented by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Sultan bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, the State of Qatar chaired the meeting.

In his opening speech, HE Al Suwaidi welcomed the participating delegations, stressing the importance of the meeting, which embodies the aspirations of the GCC countries to enhance the judicial and legal cooperation.

It also embodies the efforts of the Ministries of Justice in the GCC countries to continue the path of joint judicial work between the GCC countries as well as emphasize the consolidation of areas of shared work.

HE The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice pointed out that the meeting reviews many draft decisions and guiding laws in various legal fields, in preparation for submitting them to Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Ministers of Justice in their upcoming meeting in Doha, which will achieve more accomplishments in this field, and review many joint programs and projects that enhance the GCC's progress in the legal field.

For his part, HE Counselor Sultan bin Nasser Al Suwaidi GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative and Legal Affairs, praised in his speech the great efforts of the Ministry of Justice and its management of the technical meetings during the State of Qatar's presidency of the work of this session.

HE noted the constructive achievements made to enhance the path of joint Gulf action in the judicial field, which enhances the cohesion of the GCC countries in the judicial field.

The meeting discussed a host of topics pertaining to enhancing joint legal and judicial cooperation between the ministries of justice in the GCC, including the project of developing the agreement on the enforcement of sentences, commissions and warrants in the GCC countries.

It also discussed inter-GCC agreements on legal and judicial cooperation in civil, commercial, personal status and criminal matters, as well as the draft unified rules for combating discrimination and hate speech for the GCC countries.

The GCC policy on judicial and legal cooperation based on the initiative of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman, to enhance judicial integration among the GCC countries was also reviewed at the meeting.

Additionally, reports of the committees of directors and heads of training, judicial and legal centers and institutes in the GCC countries, and officials of the departments of international cooperation and international relations for the year 2024, in preparation for submitting appropriate recommendations regarding them to the meeting of Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Ministers of Justice.