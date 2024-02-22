Qatar Development Fund to consider allocating $9.3mln for hospital construction in Bishkek

On February 20, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Qatar Marat Nuraliev met with Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Development Fund, Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, KABAR reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the parties discussed current issues of cooperation between the Qatar Development Fund and the Kyrgyz Republic, focusing on issues of strengthening interaction in the implementation of projects in Kyrgyzstan.

In particular, the project for the construction of an additional building of the Bishkek Clinical Emergency Hospital for a total amount of 9.3 million US dollars was discussed in more detail.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue close coordination on the issues discussed.