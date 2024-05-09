Qatar explores possibility of building hydroelectric power plant in Kazakhstan

Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov is paying an official visit to the State of Qatar, where he has already met the top officials of the major energy company Nebras Power, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Holding’s press service.

The sides discussed the issue of construction of a hydro-electric power plant on the Irtysh River with the capacity of 350MW.

According to Nurlan Zhakupov, Samruk-Energy team is compiling the project's preliminary feasibility study, set to be completed by September 2024. The project’s preliminary cost will be determined in the document.

Nebras Power is the largest energy and investment company headquartered in Doha, Qatar. The company invests mainly in rapidly developing markets of the Middle Eastm, Southeastern Asia, Africa South of the Sahara, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Latin America.

Photo credit: Samruk-Kazyna

Nurlan Zhakupov also met with the top officials of the Power International Holding (PIH) for discussing the current status of joint projects:

- construction of gas processing plants;

- construction of "Aktobe-Kostanay" main gas pipeline and the second line of "Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent” main gas pipeline;

- construction of a combined cycle plant in Kyzylorda region;

- agreement on cooperation in telecommunications, namely the sale of Mobile Telecom Service (Tele2).