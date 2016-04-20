Qatar keen on establishment of full-fledged ties with Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI - DOHA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Qatar Askar Shokybayev met with Minister for Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ghaith bin Mubarak Al Kuwari.

The parties discussed the issues representing mutual interest. In particular, the Qatari Minister, who actively backs Kazakhstan’s initiative on convocation of the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders in Astana, assured that his country will actively join this event.

Besides, he expressed a desire to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan in autumn 2016 for establishing full-fledged ties with our governmental structures and Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan. Ghaith bin Mubarak Al Kuwari plans also to discuss with Kazakhstan relevant issues of cooperation, including participation of the Qatari side in construction of mosques in our country.