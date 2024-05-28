Qatar keen on strengthening interparliamentary diplomacy with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev held a meeting with Chairman of the Qatar Shura Council Hassan Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the current state of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries was discussed. Both sides noted the great interest shown by the local public in the speech of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Shura Council during his state visit to Doha in February this year.

Ambassador Issagaliyev presented detailed information on the large-scale reforms in the political, economic and social spheres of Kazakhstan. The parties noted the beginning of the implementation of joint projects based on the agreement to establish a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in key areas, signed by the governments of the two countries in March.

In turn, Hassan Abdullah Al-Ghanim emphasized the importance of both parliaments to provide comprehensive support for the high-quality implementation of the agreements reached between the countries. In addition, the speaker of the Qatari parliament noted that the positive reforms in Kazakhstan in a number of areas, including in the field of social protection, are highly appreciated by the international community.

Following the meeting, the parties reviewed a plan for mutual visits and joint events at a high level aimed at further strengthening Kazakh-Qatari strategic cooperation.