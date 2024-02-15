EN
    08:53, 15 February 2024

    Qatar looks forward to more fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan – Amir of Qatar

    Qatar and Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Doha, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took to his official X account to say he was happy with the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the discussions they had on the development of economic and trade relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan.

    He added that the sides had agreed on the mechanisms that would help develop bilateral cooperation between two friendly countries, and that he looked forward to more fruitful cooperation, establishing a sustainable partnership in line with shared aspirations and desired ambitions.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid his first-ever two-day state visit to the State of Qatar on February 13-14. As part of the visit, the Kazakh leader held talks with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, suggesting taking the bilateral cooperation to a brand-new level. Following the outcomes of the talks, Doha saw the signing of a wide range of documents across many avenues of bilateral cooperation, including communications, energy, oil and gas and more.

