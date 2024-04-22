Qatar Museums announces Trashboom Project at Al Zubarah UNESCO World Heritage Site

Qatar Museums Cultural Heritage Protection Department has unveiled Al Zubarah Trashboom Project, an environmental initiative aimed at combating ocean pollution, QNA reports.

Launched in alignment with Earth Day, this project marks a step forward in safeguarding Qatars UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Al Zubrah Trashboom Project, supported by Ras Laffan Industrial City Community Outreach Program (RLIC-COP), introduces the strategic deployment of Trash Booms, an innovative measure designed to curb the effects of ocean pollution on this archaeological site and lessen the need for frequent beach cleanups.

HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani said: "Al Zubarah Trashboom Project exemplifies our commitment to preserving Qatars history while embracing innovative solutions for environmental challenges. Through such initiatives, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for our heritage and a stronger awareness of sustainable practices among the public to ensure that the cultural significance of each site is not only clearly communicated but also accessible, relatable, and enjoyable to visitors, both now and in the future." For his part, Director of Cultural Heritage Protection at Qatar Museums Abdullatif Al Jasmi said: "Al Zubarah is home to Qatars only World Heritage Site, its beach consistently experiences washed-up marine waste from the Arabian Gulf. Despite efforts to organize periodic clean-ups, the continuous flow of debris necessitated a sustainable solution, which not only keeps the beach clean but also improves the environment for marine life in the Bay of Al Zubarah. The Zubarah Trashboom Project underscores Qatar Museums' commitment to integrating cultural heritage preservation with practical environmental measures. By deploying Trash Booms, we aim to tackle the influx of marine debris in a manner that aligns with our dedication to the long-term sustainability of Qatar's cultural treasures, and we plan to recycle all the collected waste for other functions that endow the site and benefit marine life".

Sheikha Dana Rashid Al-Thani, Lead at RLIC-COP, said: "Al Zubarah offshore trash boom installation project, initiated by Qatar Museums and proudly supported by RLIC-COP, is quite a unique project as it is addressing the plastic marine pollution at one of the most significant archaeological sites in-country recognized by the UNESCO. It is hugely rewarding to see how our collective efforts with our partner Qatar Museums have maximized the value gained from this project contributing to enhancing the quality of Al Zubarah beach and protecting the marine biodiversity. RLIC-COP have benefited greatly from the partnership with Qatar Museums who successfully managed to deliver a high technical complex and innovative project in a timely and professional manner".

Al Zubrah Trashboom Project takes a step further by repurposing the collected waste material, transforming it into useful fittings or installations within the site itself. The anchors of these Trash Booms also serve a dual purpose by acting as artificial reefs, enriching the marine biodiversity of Al Zubarah Bay. This multifaceted approach addresses environmental concerns and contributes to the preservation and enhancement of the site's ecological footprint.