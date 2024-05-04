Qatar participates in 3rd Tashkent International Investment Forum

The State of Qatar on Thursday participated in the third edition of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, which concludes its work tomorrow, Friday, QNA reports.

Qatar's delegation to the forum, which discusses enhancing economic and investment cooperation opportunities, is headed by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Mohamed bin Hassan Al-Maliki.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the forum, HE Undersecretary underlined the importance of the State of Qatars participation in such international investment forums, which comes as an extension of previous participation in important conferences in the Central Asian region, with the aim of enhancing cooperation opportunities, noting that it also comes in continuation of the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Republic of Uzbekistan last year, and the visit of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, to the capital, Tashkent, this year.

HE noted the contents of the speech of HE Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, at the opening of the forum, which he considered to be important and laid out a roadmap towards enhancing ways of cooperation in the field of investment, viewing the five-year plan for Uzbekistan 2030, and discussing ways of cooperation with the State of Qatar.

It's worth noting that the Tashkent International Investment Forum aims to highlight the investment potential in the Republic of Uzbekistan for the international investment and business communities, thus attracting foreign investments, major financial and economic institutions and companies interested in entering the Uzbek market.

The third edition of the forum witnessed the organization of a number of working sessions and round tables centered around a number of topics, including investing in the future - startups, technology and finance, water resources management and the role of government, business and society, investing in green energy, investing in e-commerce, in addition to prospects and market trends , tourism and cultural heritage, the attractiveness of the Central Asian region to foreign investors, supply chains and sustainability, besides other topics.