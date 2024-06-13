Qatar participates in International Decade for Action Conference on Water for Sustainable Development

The State of Qatar participated in the third high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development 2018/2028, which is organized by the Government of Tajikistan in collaboration with the United Nations and other partners in the capital, Dushanbe, QNA reports.

The State of Qatar was represented at the conference by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Tajikistan Mubarak bin Abdulrahman Al Nasr, and a delegation from the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

The conference aims to pay more attention to water issues, contribute to the implementation of sustainable development goals, enhancing joint efforts and supporting the implementation of voluntary commitments recorded in the agenda of the United Nations Water Conference.