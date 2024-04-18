Qatar participates in meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors of MENAP region

The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, participated in the meeting of finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of financial institutions in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region. This took place on the sidelines of its participation in the Annual Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held from April 15 to 20 in Washington DC, QNA reports.

HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting, which held under the chairmanship of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva During his participation, HE Minister of Finance emphasized the importance of the efforts exerted by the International Monetary Fund to find suitable solutions to deal with the various challenges facing the world today.

HE also underlined the State of Qatar's efforts to ensure financial sustainability through fiscal discipline that supports growth which increases savings for intergenerational equity. HE pointed out that among the important steps that have been taken to continue improving Qatar's economic performance is the launch of the third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which aspires to ambitious goals to enhance economic diversification, while striving to achieve the goals of the National Vision 2030.

The meeting discussed key strategic issues and economic growth in the region, as well as future prospects and fiscal policy requirements to combat inflation.

Regional and international challenges, and the risks posed by inflation rising and food insecurity were discussed during the meeting. The importance of continuing efforts to adapt to current financial and economic developments were also emphasised.

This meeting is part of the Annual Spring Meetings of the two international financial institutions, currently taking place in Washington DC, to discuss the most important economic developments and challenges facing the world.