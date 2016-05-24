Qatar plans to enter Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qatar plans to join the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund with an investment of $100 million, this has been said by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar Askar Shokybayev.

"Last year head of the Qatar investment fund visited Astana. There were quite fruitful talks with our officials. Now we have such an important project as Qatar's entry into Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund. Negotiations are under way. I hope that this issue will be solved in the near future," the ambassador said.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the Qatar Investment Fund is also intends to consider other large-scale projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, the fund is interested in the agricultural sector of the country.

Mr. Shokybayev noted that Qatar's policy is aimed at investing in promising large-scale projects around the world.