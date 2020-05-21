EN
    Qatar sends 9 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to help fight COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A chartered flight operated by Qatar Airways has delivered humanitarian cargo to the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform reports.

    Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz Sultan Al-Rumaihi revealed Qatar delivered some 9 tons of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to help the country fight the coronavirus infection.

    Qatar provided face masks, personal protective gear and many others things in humanitarian assistance at the instruction of the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.


    Qatari diplomat expressed hope that the humanitarian cargo will be of help to the Kazakh side in its battle against the novel virus. He also noted his country provides humanitarian assistance to many countries.

    Erzhan Mukash, rep of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, expressed gratitude to the Qatari side, adding that countries should help each other amid the global coronavirus pandemic. He pointed out Qatar become the second Arab country after the UAE to kindly provide humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.


