Qatar signs agreement of participation in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kazakhstan and Commissioner of its National Section at the exhibition H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Tamimi in Astana today.

During the meeting Mr. Yessimov noted that presently the company is handing out the pavilions to international participants of the upcoming exhibition. 13 international pavilions have been handed over so far. Jordan and the UAE are among the countries that have already received and started filling out their pavilions.







The Ambassador, in turn, thanked for the opportunity to survey the pavilion adding that Qatar was satisfied with quality of the work done there.



He revealed that lately Qatar has been trying to participate in all EXPO events. It was awarded with bronze medals for its exposition at the EXPO 2012 in Yeosu in South Korea. "I think we will surprise the guests and visitors of the upcoming exhibition and Qatar's pavilion will be one of the best at the EXPO 2017. Top-ranking Qatari officials may visit Astana during the celebrations of the National Day," Ambassador Al Tamimi said.







It should be noted that the Qatari pavilion at the EXPO 2015 in Milan was one of the most popular with over 2 million visits. Its pavilion at the EXPO 2017 with total area of 457 square meters will neighbor the pavilions of the UAE, France, Romania and Slovakia.







The sides wrapped up the meeting by signing the agreements confirming Qatar's participation in the EXPO 2017 and handing over of the pavilion to the country. The same day the delegations of Azerbaijan and Austria were handed over their pavilions as well.



To date 112 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.