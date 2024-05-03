EN
    Qatar, Singapore, ILO cooperate on occupational safety and health

    Qatar
    Photo credit: QNA

    HE Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labor Affairs at the Ministry of Labor, Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Thursday with HE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment of the Republic of Singapore Stanley Loh, and HE Head of International Labour Organization (ILO) Project Office for the State of Qatar Max Tunon, QNA reports.

    The meeting tackled the labor cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Singapore and the ILO and mechanisms for exchanging expertise, especially in the areas of occupational safety and health and workplace inspection.

