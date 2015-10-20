Qatar to demonstrate latest innovations in solar energy sphere at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to Qatar on October 19, 2015.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the visit was held within the framework of the 4 th sitting of the Kazakh-Qatari intergovernmental commission which was co-chaired by Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev and Minister of Economy and Trade of Qatar Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al-Thani.

R. Zhoshybayev presented the preparation process for the EXPO-2017.

As Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al-Thani noted, Qatar was ready to participate in the exhibition in Astana in 2017 and intended to demonstrate its innovations in the sphere of solar energy. "Qatar Solar Energy" Company already began cooperation with Kazakhstani companies including "Astana Solar".

Besides, R. Zhoshybayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah. The sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries. The head of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the state visits at different levels gave an impetus for boosting the relations between the countries. Upon completion of the talks, the agreement on abolishment of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic passports was reached. The sides will also consider complete abolishment of the visa regime for the citizens of the two countries up to 30 days prior to the EXPO-2017.

During the visit, R. Zhoshybayev also discussed with the Qatari side the issues regarding the participation of Qatar in the EXPO-2017, location of the pavilion and the other technical issues.

Besides, R. Zhoshybayev also gave interviews to several Qatari media.