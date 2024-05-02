Qatar to host meeting of UNGA Presidents Council

Doha will host the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Presidents Council from May 2-3, during the upcoming visit of UNGA's Group of Friends to the country, QNA reports.

On this occasion, HE Director of Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the meeting sessions will address developments in the situation in the Middle East, especially in the Gaza Strip, and the situation in Ukraine, in addition to discussions about the Future Summit, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the global digital agreement.

The meeting will conclude with the adoption of the Doha Declaration, Her Excellency said, pointing out that the State of Qatar's hosting of this meeting comes in the context of its continued support for the efforts of the UN and its commitment to international multilateral action in confronting regional and international challenges.

It is noteworthy that the Group of Friends of UNGA President is an initiative of the UNGA Presidents Council, which consists of all its former presidents.

The Group of Friends aims to serve as an advisory forum and a permanent diplomatic source to support UNGA's president regarding any initiative that may be taken and agreed upon by the members of the group, in addition to supporting the efforts of the UNGA president to strengthen the assembly's role.