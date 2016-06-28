EN
    20:17, 28 June 2016

    Qatar University keen on coop with Kazakhstan

    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Qatar Askar Shokybayev met with Rector of the Qatar University Dr.Hassan Rashid Al-Derham.

    The parties discussed importance of exchange of experience in various sectors of science, exchange of faculty and students, organization of fellowships for Arabic programs students from Kazakhstani universities.

    An appropriate memorandum of understanding will be  signed during the nearest visit of the Kazakhstan leadership to Doha.

    The Rector of the Qatar University expressed interest in implementation of the abovementioned agreements. 

