Qatar wins gold at 2016 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Championships in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Qatari men's team became a winner of the 2016 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Championships hosted by Astana on June 1-5.

“It was an unexpected final. Brazilian team which was not even among the favorites of the tournament played against Qatar in men’s final. It was such an incredible game that none of the spectators wanted to leave the match. The Qatari players turned out to be the best at the Championships and won 20:12,” a press-release of the organizing committee reads.

By the way, it was namely Qatar which defeated Kazakhstan and prevented its advancement to the quarterfinal stage.

The men’s semi-final of the Championships saw an intense fight among Brazil, Italy, Qatar and New Zealand. Last year’s champions – New Zealand – lost to Qatar, and Italy was defeated by Brazil at this stage.

The bronze medal was won by Italy in a game vs. New Zealand. It should be noted that New Zealand was upset over its poor play, and even Tai Wynyard could not save the situation. As a result, the ex-champions lost to Italy 21:14.

As for women’s teams, France struck a gold having defeated the U.S. – 21:12, despite the Americans were the favorites of the Championships. The third place was won by Spain in a game vs. Czech Republic - 18:12.