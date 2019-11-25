EN
    Qatari businessmen invited to invest in Kazakhstan

    DOHA. KAZINFORM Today the capital of the State of Qatar hosted a forum on Kazakhstan as an Attractive Economy and Investment Destination devoted to the discussion of the socio-economic aspects of the Kazakh President’s Address to the Nation «Constructive Social Dialogue – Basis of Stability and Prosperity,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Qatar together with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Qatar. Representatives of Qatar’s governmental structures and business gathered at the Intercontinental Doha Hotel for the event.

    Addressing the participants, Ambassador Askar Shokybayev touched upon the main provisions of the Presidential Address. A delegation of Kazakhstan including the representatives of the Direct Investments Fund, Astana International Financial Center and JSC NC Kazakhinvest informed the Qatari side of investment projects being implemented in Kazakhstan and held meetings with partners from Qatar.

    The forum ended with conclusion of a number of bilateral agreements.

