Qatari Foreign Minister arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi has held talks with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who is in Nur-Sultan city on an official visit, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

It is the first time the Qatari foreign minister pays a visit to Kazakhstan believed to give impetus to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in different spheres.

The talks focused on the current state of and prospects for developing Kazakh-Qatari relations, trade and economic and investment ones in particular. The sharing of views on the current issues of international and regional agenda took place.

During the meeting, willingness to carry out joint projects in Kazakhstan in agriculture, geological prospecting, mining, transport and logistics, and finance and banking was confirmed. The sides highlighted the high level of interaction of the two countries in international and regional organizations such as the UN, CICA, ICO, and so on.

The event ended in the signing of a memorandum to construct a perinatal center in Otegen Batyr village, Ili district, Almaty region, by the Qatar Development Fund.

It is said that Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.