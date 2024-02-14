Qatari-Kazakh relations growing rapidly - Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani said in an exclusive interview with the Documentary Films Center that Qatari-Kazakh relations are growing rapidly, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The Qatari-Kazakh relations are growing rapidly after the last visit of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AL Thani to Kazakhstan. Many memorandums of understanding were signed. Today there are other Qatari investment agreements that were signed at the meeting,” the Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed.

As the relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan are growing very fast, the Qatari side, in his words, hopes to see more Qatari investment in Kazakhstan and also more Kazakhstani investors coming to Qatar.

“Today we saw signing happening this morning between Qatari and Kazakh governments to invest in many sectors, including oil and gas, pipeline, electricity power station, and hospitals. This, according to the Qatari official, will make Kazakhstani-Qatari industrial relation grow.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani pointed out that Kazakhstan is a big country friendly with Qatar and there are many opportunities in terms of bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry and oil and gas.

“All memorandums signed this morning will make the base of our cooperation and some of them are already existing contracts. Some in the financial sector, banking, investment. We hope to see the results in the coming years. I also hope that these agreements will be implemented very soon,” he said in conclusion.