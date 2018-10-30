Qatari pediatricians to share best practices with Kazakh colleagues

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, Askar Shokybayev, met with the top management of Sidra Medical and Research Center in Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ambassador Askar Shokybayev's visit to a medical institution at the invitation of Abdulrazaq Al Kuwari, Chief of Corporate Services at Sidra Medicine, was a great achievement for Kazakhstan and Qatar in developing cooperation in the field of healthcare and helping seriously ill children.

According to the Embassy, during the meeting, the sides discussed joint projects in the development of medicine and treatment of complex diseases using advanced methods. This points to the fact that the bilateral relations have broken a new ground.

In terms of diagnosing and resolving health problems, the establishment of official contacts with the Sidra Medical and Research Center opens up for Kazakhstan a new and better alternative to Asian and European destinations.

"I am satisfied with the results of negotiations held with the center's management team. We are completely ready to assist the fraternity of Kazakhstani and Qatari doctors and the exchange of best practices between them as part of the future cooperation, including the visit of a team of experts to Kazakhstan to launch joint programs on pediatrics and women's health," Askar Shokybayev commented.

The message about the establishment of relations with the global pediatrics and gynecology leader based in Qatar will bring hope to Kazakhstani children suffering from serious diseases and their parents.

As it has been informed, world-renowned Qatari doctors and the international professorial staff of the center will arrive in the near future in Kazakhstan to share revolutionary discoveries and knowledge with their Kazakhstani colleagues, thereby making an invaluable contribution to strengthening friendly ties and improving the quality of life of people in both countries.