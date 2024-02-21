Qatari PM meets US Congress delegation

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with a delegation of members of the US Congress, on the occasion of their visit to the country, QNA reports.

During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and develop them. In addition, they discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.