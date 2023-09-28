EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:14, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Qatari private sector exports to Jordan up 10% in H1 2023

    sea port
    Photo: Petra

    The value of the Qatari private sector's exports to Jordan during the first half of 2023 inched up by 10 percent, reaching nearly QR 91 million ($25 million), compared with QR80 million ($21.97 million) in the same period of 2022, according to an official data, Petra reports. 

    A report issued on Thursday by the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) showed Qatar's diverse range of exports to the Kingdom, covering a variety of sectors and encompassing chemical and organic fertilizers, iron rods, medical solutions, chemicals, motor oils, sulfonic acid, latrine, aluminum briquettes, paraffin, polyethylene.

    Additionally, Qatar exports plastic bags, car engine oils, and a wide array of food commodities and products.

    Tags:
    World News
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!