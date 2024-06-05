EN
    Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives copies of credentials of Tajikistan, Paraguay Ambassadors

    Photo credit: QNA

    HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Wednesday copies of the credentials of HE Ambassador the Republic of Tajikistan Nurmurod Mahmadali and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay Jose Rafael Aguero Avila, QNA reports.

    HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to a closer cooperation in various fields.

    Central Asia Middle East World News Tajikistan
