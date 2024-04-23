EN
    22:14, 23 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Qatar’s Permanent Representative to UN meets UN Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace Process

    Qatar
    Photo credit: QNA

    HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met on Monday with HE United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York, QNA reports.

    During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to allow the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the fraternal Palestinian people.

    Middle East World News
    Currently reading
