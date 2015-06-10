EN
    16:15, 10 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Qazaq Air company to start operating on July 1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New air company "Qazaq Air" will start its flights on July 1, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Umirzak Shukeyev informed during a roundtable in Astana.

    "Initially we wanted Qazaq Air to be a public-private company. But private companies always want to have more benefits from the state. Thus, we decided to make it a 100% public company," he informed.

    According to him, the new air company will be a public company until the beginning of its activity. "When the company is ready and independent and starts making money we will be open to privatization of it. The flights will begin on July 1," he added.

