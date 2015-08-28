Qazaq Air goes operational with first flight to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qazaq Air Company goes operational with its first flight to Almaty city.

The first flight of Qazaq Air will depart from Astana international airport at 9:10 pm. The flight time is 2 hours and 5 minutes, Kazinform refers to the Civil Aviation Committee. The tariff for this route ranges from 9998 to 23999 tenge. Flights from Almaty to Astana will be carried out on a daily basis. The airline's fleet includes BombardierQ400 type aircraft with a capacity of 76/78 seats in economy class service. Beginning from August 28 Qazaq Air will also launch its services from Almaty to Pavlodar, from Almaty to Shymkent. As Kazinform previously reported, Qazaq Air is a new regional air company for serving domestic flights in Kazakhstan. The company is owned by "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC. The company was registered in April 2015.